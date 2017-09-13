A culinary experience benefiting Extended Hands of Hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Extended Hands of Hope offer safe housing and supportive services to domestic sex trafficking survivors, empowering them to move forward with hope and dignity, and raise awareness of sex trafficking through education.

EatUp! Denver is their biggest annual fundraising party. the event is September 16th at the Studios of Overland Crossing.

VIP begins at 5pm. General Admission begins at 6pm.

This is more than a fun event with great food and great people, it’s a chance to make a lasting difference in lives of girls who have never experienced a true childhood. Extended Hands of Hope believes that EVERY girl deserves a childhood and a chance at fulfilling their dreams! EatUp! Denver will feature 6 food stations from local restaurants like Steuben’s and Breckenridge Brewery. Our talented and beautiful emcees for the evening are Sam Boik from FOX 31 and Natalie Tysdal from Channel 2 News.