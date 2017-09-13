One dead, 3 injured in shooting at Washington state high school; suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Wash. — One student was killed and three other students were injured in a shooting at a high school in Washington state on Wednesday morning, KCPQ reports.
The shooting happened at Freeman High School in Rockford south of Spokane, KHQ reported.
Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told The Associated Press the threat “has been eliminated.”
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody, The Spokesman Review reported.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the police were doing a room-by-room search of the high school but have finished the sweep.
Multiple ambulances and a LifeFlight helicopter were sent to the school south of Spokane.
Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area.
She said classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.
All Spokane Public Schools, the Central Valley School District and the Mead District were placed on lockdown.