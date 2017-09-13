One dead, 3 injured in shooting at Washington state high school; suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Wash. — One student was killed and three other students were injured in a shooting at a high school in Washington state on Wednesday morning, KCPQ reports.

#BREAKING: Authorities say age of victim is not being released. But one victim has died within the school. — Jen York (@KREMjen) September 13, 2017

The shooting happened at Freeman High School in Rockford south of Spokane, KHQ reported.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told The Associated Press the threat “has been eliminated.”

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody, The Spokesman Review reported.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the police were doing a room-by-room search of the high school but have finished the sweep.

#Frreman School Shooting-MiddleSchool & Elementary on lock down. Multiple DeputiesOfficers/Medical @ scene. Safety of students #1 PRIORITY — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

Multiple ambulances and a LifeFlight helicopter were sent to the school south of Spokane.

Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area.

She said classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.

All Spokane Public Schools, the Central Valley School District and the Mead District were placed on lockdown.

BREAKING: We are now learning 6 victims are being sent to sacred heart hospital. #FreemanHighSchool #SpokaneValley — FOX 28 (@Fox28_Spokane) September 13, 2017

#BREAKING Fire Chief says threat is eliminated. We are also learning two individuals sent to Sacred Heart are in stable condition. — FOX 28 (@Fox28_Spokane) September 13, 2017

There’s been a shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane, WA. 3 injured. One person possibly dead. Suspect has been arrested. #breaking — Edward Lawrence (@NewsEdward) September 13, 2017

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017