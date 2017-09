JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Overheated brakes caused a semitruck to catch fire Tuesday, destroying the 41,000 pounds of watermelons it was hauling, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The truck caught fire on U.S. 285 285 about one-quarter mile west of C-470 about 5 p.m.

The cab and trailer were destroyed by the flames. Burned melons went down an embankment onto Turkey Creek Road, officials said.

No injuries were reported.