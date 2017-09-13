18 people evacuated during hazmat scare at Boulder retirement home

BOULDER, Colo. — A hazardous materials team, firefighters and police responded to the Mesa Vista Retirement Home in Boulder late Wednesday afternoon after a receptionist opened a bottle of unknown liquid and became sick.

Eighteen people on the first floor of the facility were evacuated, but none of them went to the hospital.

Firefighters sealed off the first floor and turned off the HVAC system to stop the fumes from spreading in the building.

The hazmat team later determined bear spray was discharged in the building. The opened bottle of liquid was not hazardous.