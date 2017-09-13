16-year-old girl missing from Georgia may be in Denver area

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teen from Georgia.

Mayci Olschewske is 16 years old and was last seen leaving her home in Canton on Aug. 31. She never showed up at school.

Family members said they have reason to believe Olschewske may be in the Denver area.

“She may visit one of the parks [especially] Clear Creek,” her mother said on Twitter on Tuesday.

@JeffcoOpenSpace My daughter has been missing for 12 days. We believe she is in Denver. She may visit one of the parks esp Clear Creek. BOLO pic.twitter.com/z0NtCm16a2 — nicole olschewske (@nolschewske) September 12, 2017

Investigators say she was driving a white 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe with a “Support Wildlife” license plate with the number WPQ909. The car has stickers that read “Neck Deep” and “Teach Peace” and a crocheted steering wheel cover.

Olschewske is 5-foot-5 tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. She frequently wears her hair up in a bun.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about Olschewske is asked to call Det. Tom Priest with the Canton Police Department at 770.720.4883.