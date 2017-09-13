13-year-old, 16-year-old and man arrested in deadly shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teenagers and a man have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs.

The victim, 68-year-old Donat Herr, was found in the 3300 block of North Academy Boulevard on Feb. 15.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirmed Herr died from a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a 16 -year-old suspect.

Police said a 13-year-old boy and a man named Phinehas Daniels were previously arrested on suspicion of Murder in the First Degree.

“This continues to be an active criminal investigation,” police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.