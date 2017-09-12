Young Entrepreneurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YouthBiz Stars is a business competition and dinner event fundraiser that benefits the programs of Young Americans Center for Financial Education, a nonprofit charity that reaches more than 64,000 youth every year through hands-on programs and real-life experiences to develop financial literacy in youth. Presented by CoBank, this year’s event will be held at Denver’s Seawell Grand Ballroom on Thursday, October 5, 2017. For tickets ($250 per person) and sponsored tables ($2,500 and up) contact Betsy Sklar at 303-320-3245 or bsklar@yacenter.org.

Visit www.yacenter.org to learn more about Young Americans’ resources for young business owners, about programs such as Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, and free Money Matters classes and about Young Americans Bank in Denver, the only FDIC insured real bank in the world designed specifically for young people (age 21 and under).

Liam Lennon had tried already tried out a number of businesses at the YouthBiz Marketplace when he created The Lucky Penny, turning pennies into necklaces, bracelets and keychains. He helps customers celebrate milestones such as birthdays, graduations and anniversaries by using pennies with specific dates. Each item is custom-made to order.

The Scented Penguin

Also an experienced entrepreneur, Owen Lennon creates chemical-free bath products and up-cycled candles. His soaps and scrubs are perfect for people who have sensitive skin, like him, and he re-purposes thrift-store teacups and saucers for his candles. Both make excellent gifts.

SMax Sticks

Brothers Sam and Max Craig create up-cycled, hand-crafted juggling sticks that are sure to entertain and delight. Inspired by friends from New Zealand, Sam and Max turn old materials in something new while sharing this unique toy with their U.S. friends. They have been making and selling SMax Sticks with 99% recycled materials (and lots of love) for four years.