Trash troubles piling up for Denver woman

DENVER -- One man's trash may be another man's treasure, but more often than not it's still trash.

Denver resident Alexi Dipietro knows that first hand.

Dipietro walked outside her front door Tuesday morning and found a truckload of trash littered just a few feet from her home in Denver's Overland neighborhood.

"I was shocked. I saw the pile of trash and it just pissed me off, so I took action," she said.

Dipietro started digging through the rubble, hoping to track down addresses to find the culprit, but illegal dumpers can be difficult to find. The FOX31 Problem Solvers took a look, too. So far, there's been no luck finding this trash dumper.

"I want some action and I think this type of occurrence is unacceptable," said Dipietro.

Despite possible fines of around $1,000, illegal dumpers often escape unless someone manages to record a license plate number.

Fortunately, illegal dumping complaints are down 7 percent in Denver from one year ago. The city has received 3,897 complaints so far this year compared to 4,165 complaints through this same time period a year ago.

Denver Public works urges people to report illegal dumping by calling 311.

"I think people are now realizing how to report it and they're really keeping an eye out for each other and I think that's a big help as well," said Heather Burke-Bellile, a spokesperson with Denver Public Works.

That's good news, unless you're Alexi Dipietro who is still dealing with illegal dumping.

"It's just sad. I can't even look," she said.