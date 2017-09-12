× This is the best time to sell your old iPhone

If the latest announcement from Apple has you ready to upgrade, there’s no better time to do it.

The best time to sell or trade-in your old iPhone is right after Apple announces a new model, but before the new model becomes available, FOX News reports. FOX cites data from the tech buy-back site Decluttr.com.

Customers who sell their device after the new model is announced but before the new model hits stores can get up to 25 percent more, FOX reported.

“We see a huge rise in trade-ins ahead of any new iPhone launch as savvy consumers rush to secure the best price possible,” FOX quoted Liam Howley with Decluttr.com, as stating. “Naturally, once a new phone enters the top of the market, all older phones will drop in price.”

According to the U.K. Telegraph, the new models tend to arrive in stores around 10 days after the phone is formally announced.

Before selling or trading in your phone, you should back it up, wipe all your data and remove access to your iCloud account. Click here for instructions from Apple.

Click here to see what your old iPhone is worth right now on Decluttr. To see what your iPhone is worth now through Gazelle, click here.