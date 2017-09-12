Problem Solvers hear from potential victims of Equifax security breach

DENVER — The first class action lawsuit has been filed against Equifax here in Colorado by Hannon Law over the company’s huge security breach.

Problem Solvers spoke with an attorney who is one of those filing that federal lawsuit on behalf of Jason Morris of Denver.

We also met with viewer Denise Farmer Watts who reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers and says Equifax and other major companies have to be held accountable for putting consumers at risk.

“I’m appalled. Equifax is a gatekeeper, it holds the key to employment, mortgages, car loans and right now it’s big, bad and it’s ugly.”

Watts called Problem Solvers after she suspected she’d been a victim of the Equifax security breach.

“They’re ready for me to sign for a loan and I’m thinking what loan so that there alarmed me and then I saw your report and I got involved.”

Watts works in finance with a criminal justice background and is one of thousands of Colorado consumers joining the first class action lawsuit filed against Equifax here.

“How do you regain your trust back with these companies I feel victimized.”

The Colorado lawsuit alleges serious harm to victims in violation of federal laws and the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, joining 27 others filed nationwide likely to be combined by a panel of federal judges.

“It’s a slap in the face and I think it’s pretty much criminal, Watts said. “I think it’s not honesty and you’re supposed to believe in a company and especially as big as Equifax is.”

Now two key Congressional committees are also demanding answers from Equifax about why the company delayed reporting the breach. How it’s identifying 143 million consumers affected and what’s being done to protect them

“I’ve got to continue to be on alert at this point if they’re not doing it and doing it properly then who will besides us the consumers.”

It claims millions of consumers will suffer injuries as a result and it asks for an undisclosed amount of damages.