Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Registration is open for the 5th and 6th Grade Colorado Ski Country's Passport Program and the Colorado Gems Card. The popular Passport Program offers unmatched access to 22 ski resorts across the state by giving fifth graders three days of free skiing or snowboarding at each resort and sixth graders 88 days on the slopes for less than $1.20 per day. The Colorado Gems Card provides discounted skiing and riding with affordable prices at ten of Colorado’s most authentic ski resorts. Echo Mountain, located in Idaho Springs, will join the Passport and Gems programs for the 2017-18 ski season.

CSCUSA 5th and 6th Grade Passport Program

The 5th Grade Passport provides fifth graders three days of free skiing at 22 CSCUSA member resorts. The 6th Grade Passport allows sixth graders four days of skiing at the same 22 resorts for $105 if participants register before November 30, 2017. After November 30, 2017, registration for the 6th Grade Passport will be $125 until January 31, 2018. Additionally, CSCUSA’s First Class lesson program complements the 5th Grade Passport Program and provides fifth graders who have never skied or snowboarded one free ski or snowboard lesson and equipment rental.

To register for the Passport Program and for more information about First Class Lessons, parents can visit http://www.ColoradoSki.com/Passport. The CSCUSA Passport Program enjoys the support of presenting sponsor Christy Sports, and program partners Credit Union of Colorado and HEAD Skis.

Participating resorts in the 2017-18 Passport program include: Arapahoe Basin, Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Cooper, Copper Mountain, Crested Butte, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Howelsen Hill, Hesperus, Loveland, Monarch, Powderhorn, Purgatory, Snowmass, Steamboat, Sunlight, Telluride, Winter Park and Wolf Creek.

Colorado Gems Card

Appropriately named, the Gems resorts are among Colorado’s best hidden treasures. With affordable prices, and world-class terrain, the Colorado Gems resorts offer an authentic Colorado skiing and snowboarding experience. For just $25, the Colorado Gems Card provides either two 2-for-1 adult lift tickets or two 30 percent off adult lift tickets at each of the ten Colorado Gems Resorts, providing up to 20 days of discounted skiing or riding at Colorado’s hidden gems.

For more information or to purchase a Colorado Gems Card, visit www.ColoradoSki.com/Gems.

Participating resorts in the 2017-18 Gems Card program include: Arapahoe Basin, Cooper, Echo Mountain, Eldora, Granby Ranch, Hesperus, Loveland, Monarch, Powderhorn and Sunlight.