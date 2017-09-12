Parents of 2-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run write heartbreaking letter

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night released an open letter to the community about their loss on Tuesday.

“My youngest son Tenzin Chokzin , our dearest one is my best friend and as this loss is unbearable, it gives us an opportunity to practice compassion and understand that we are only here for a moment,” the boy’s father, Konchuk Chu, wrote.

The boy was hit about 7:40 p.m. at West 156th Avenue and Lipan Street in Adams County. He was flown to St. Anthony North Health Campus where he was pronounced dead.

The driver left the scene but saw news reports about the search and was cooperating with investigators, the Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday morning.

The name, age and gender of the driver were not released.