Nintendo: New shipments of Super NES Classic Edition coming in 2018
Gamers who couldn’t get their hands on the tiny Super NES Classic Edition system will have another chance to score.
Nintendo has announced it will be producing and shipping more of the 8-bit mini consoles in 2018.
“Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves,” the company said in a statement.
The retro-inspired system comes preloaded with 21 Super NES games:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi’s Island
The system comes with two controllers and can be plugged into any HDTV with an included HDMI cable.
The first shipments will go out on Sept. 29, 2018 – “with subsequent shipments arriving in stores regularly,” the company stated.
They are expected to have a retail price of about $80.
Nintendo said it will also bring back the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system but has not released details about when it will be shipped.