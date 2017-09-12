× Nintendo: New shipments of Super NES Classic Edition coming in 2018

Gamers who couldn’t get their hands on the tiny Super NES Classic Edition system will have another chance to score.

Nintendo has announced it will be producing and shipping more of the 8-bit mini consoles in 2018.

“Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves,” the company said in a statement.

The retro-inspired system comes preloaded with 21 Super NES games:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

The system comes with two controllers and can be plugged into any HDTV with an included HDMI cable.

The first shipments will go out on Sept. 29, 2018 – “with subsequent shipments arriving in stores regularly,” the company stated.

They are expected to have a retail price of about $80.

Nintendo said it will also bring back the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system but has not released details about when it will be shipped.