Nashville woman accused of shooting homeless man who asked her to move Porsche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman has been accused of shooting a homeless man who asked her to move her Porsche, WSMV reports.

Katie Quackenbush, 26, faces a charge of attempted murder after she allegedly shot 54-year-old Gerald Melton in Nashville on Aug. 26.

Melton was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, the station reported.

Police said Melton was bothered by exhaust fumes and loud music coming from Quackenbush’s Porsche while he tried to sleep at 3 a.m. so he asked her to move the vehicle.

The two began yelling at each other and when Quackenbush got out of the Porsche, she shot Melton twice before running up a street with another woman.

Quackenbush’s father Jesse Quackenbush said in a statement that his daughter fired the gun in self-defense.

“The man was always on his feet and not asleep as someone apparently has alleged and had accosted a group of very young women and nearly became physical with one,” Jesse Quackenbush said.

“He then approached the white Porsche (not Lexis) with two female occupants and started verbally accosting them threatening them because their music was too loud for him to sleep.

“The driver fired a round as a warning to scare him away as he came at her. He kept coming and she fired a second round, again intended to scare him away.

“They quickly got back into the white vehicle and left, not knowing that the man was hit by the warning shots. Both girls contacted the police and DA shortly after the incident and have always agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation.”

Katie Quackenbush has posted a $25,000 bond and is out of jail.