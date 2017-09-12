× Jockey in coma after accident during horse race in Kiowa County

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A tragic accident in Kiowa County has left a local horse jockey in a coma.

Horse racing is what Jesus Munoz loves to do. At the height of his jockey career, the 22-year-old is now fighting just to stay alive.

During a race in Kiowa County, Munoz was thrown off his horse.

“From the impact he went flying, he fell on the right side of his head and the impact was here and on his neck,” Munoz’s sister, Brianna Munoz said.

Munoz has traumatic brain injuries. While the diagnosis isn’t good, friends continue to stay positive.

“We do not lose faith that he can be recovered, we are all supporting him,” professional jockey, Adrian Morales said.

Munoz is a DACA recipient, that’s one of the reasons why he can compete professionally.

With no insurance, the medical bills are piling up. Munoz’s family hopes for a miracle both medically and financially.

A Go Fund Me page has been established to help the family.