Hillary Clinton book tour to make stop in Denver

DENVER — Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be in Denver later this year to sign copies of her new book.

Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state, will be at the Tattered Cover bookstore on East Colfax Avenue signing copies of the book, “What Happened” at 1 p.m. Dec. 11.

The book recounts the 2016 presidential election and the mistakes the Democratic nominee said she made during her failed campaign against Republican Donald Trump.

Tickets to the event went on sale Tuesday for $30. A copy of the book and a spot in line are included in the ticket purchase.

Clinton will sign books from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.