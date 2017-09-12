Fossil preparator dies at Thornton triceratops excavation site

DENVER — Staff at the Museum of Nature of Science mourned the sudden death of one of their scientists who was working on the historic triceratops dig in Thornton.

The museum said their chief fossil preparator, Mike Getty, died Monday while working at the excavation site.

A statement said he died as the result of an “unexpected” illness. “As we mourn the loss of our dear friend and colleague, we send our deepest condolences to the Getty family,” the statement said.

Mike Getty was 50 years old.

The museum said it will work with Saunders Construction and the city of Thornton to develop a plan for continuing the Triceratops fossil excavation.