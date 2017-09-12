Fixing dangerous intersections, hiring more cops highlight Denver mayor’s budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Mayor Michael Hancock revealed his 2018 proposed budget on Tuesday, highlighting the issues he would like to see addressed in the coming year.

"You will see in my budget what we value and what we see as a priority," Hancock said in a press conference.

The budget calls for 10 miles of new bike lanes in the city as well as $500,000 for new red light and speed cameras.

City officials told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George they expect to bring in $1 million revenue with the new cameras. Their exact locations are to be determined.

The budget proposal, which will be voted on and amended by City Council before November also calls for studying and reconstructing seven of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

Kentucky & Federal 13th & Broadway 12th & Broadway Franklin/Park Ave/Colfax 20th & Market 8th & Zuni 8th & Wyandot

Public Works is also looking at a few other intersections in the vicinity of 13th & Broadway but these seven are the primary focus right now.

Police will receive $1.8 million to hire 22 new officers.

The department will also receive funding to quadruple the number of mental health professionals who work with police on overdose calls. Currently there are six professionals, it will soon be 24 if this budget passes.

"Those are the civilians that are well trained to work hand in hand with police officers," Chief Robert White said.

FOX31 Problem Solvers have previously reported on issues and delays with the city's 911 center and understaffing.

Mayor Hancock's budget calls for hiring 10 new employees who will make $70,000 a year.

But Hancock acknowledged filling those new positions will be tough. They haven't even found enough applications for current openings.

"We are finding it increasingly more competitive to fill positions in the City of Denver. We continue to work with our human resource office to fill positions," Hancock said.