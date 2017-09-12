ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp becomes internet sensation during Broncos opener

DENVER — It was a big night on and off the field in the Broncos’ season opener at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Monday night.

The Broncos held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-21, with a blocked field goal with a second to play.

Broomfield High School senior Kayla Hruby sang a stirring rendition of the national anthem before kickoff that wowed the crowd and the country.

And ESPN play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins became the first woman to call an NFL game in 30 yeas and the first to do so to a national audience.

But it was sideline reporter Sergio Dipp who became an unlikely star of the “Monday Night Football” nightcap thanks to an awkward debut.

Mowins went to Dipp for a report on rookie Broncos coach Vance Joseph during the first quarter.

“Folks, it’s a pleasure to be with you guys, here on the field, from up close, just watching coach Vance Joseph from here, you watch him now on the screen,” Dipp haltingly said.

He then more confidently said, as ESPN switched to a shot of Joseph, “His diversity and his background is helping him a lot tonight. Quarterback at Colorado, defensive back in the NFL and here he is, having the time of his life this night, making his head coaching debut.”

It was Dipp’s only report of the game, but it made him a trending topic online — but users on Twitter wanted more.

Sergio Dipp for every game pic.twitter.com/ZhRJppvEAU — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 12, 2017

Need more Sergio Dipp. Gotta give us more — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 12, 2017

Boom Goes the Dynamite Guy: I'll never be overshadowed. Sergio Dipp: Hold my beer — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) September 12, 2017

If ESPN has an ounce of intelligence they'd pick an exact time for another Sergio Dipp appearance, hype it up, and break ratings records — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 12, 2017

Replace the bottom score ticker with just a timer of when Sergio Dipp is returning to air. I’m not even kidding. https://t.co/MgohEDTCVp — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) September 12, 2017

From now on if someone ask's were I was on 9/11 im going to need them2 specfy if they mean 2001 or when Amerca was introduced to Sergio Dipp — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 12, 2017

If ESPN doesn't use Sergio Dipp in the second half they're missing out on a huge opportunity. Everyone loves a good comeback story. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 12, 2017

When it’s been like 2 hours and Sergio Dipp hasn’t been on your TV pic.twitter.com/vZ3gsXL05Z — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 12, 2017

The 29-year-old has been with ESPN since 2013, but has reported mostly for the Spanish-language ESPN Deportes.

He seemed to be taking the response in stride after receiving some ribbing on social media.

He gave a statement in a Twitter video on Tuesday morning, saying he hopes to “have another chance.”