ESPN reporter makes shaky debut on Monday Night Football

DENVER -- It all started at the Denver Broncos' home opener at Mile High Stadium on Monday Night Football when play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins tossed to rookie sideline reporter Sergio Dipp.

The takeoff was a little shaky, but Dipp was airborne. Then, he ran into a little turbulence and before long, there was an awkward crash landing.

So, what happened? "Oh Sergio, it didn't go how you wanted it to go," said David Schaut, Assistant Sports Editor for Metropolitan State University's magazine The Metropolitan.

Schaut was sympathetic, though, "I don't think it was fair to him because it's his first time. He obviously wasn't prepared very well."

Social media got to Dipp last night, and he made a video explaining what happened and posted it online. He since removed it.

Marketing professor Darren Duber-Smith did not see Dipp's performance as a negative thing, "He's garnering publicity. Kind of turning a negative into a positive. Viewers might tune in just to see Sergio."

The consensus is, give Dipp a break because we all know too well that sometimes live television goes where it wants.