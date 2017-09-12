Education Secretary Besty DeVos touring Colorado schools

Betsy DeVos speaks during her confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER — U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to tour schools in Colorado and Nebraska this week.

The U. S. Department of Education said Secretary DeVos will tour the Firefly Autism House and the United States Air Force Academy on Wednesday.

DeVos’ visit is part of a multi-state tour, called the #ReThinkSchool tour, with stops in Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Indiana.

 

The secretary is well known for her support of school choice, which includes charter and private schools.

Her appointment was controversial with many U.S. Senators, for her lack of experience in the public school system.

As of Tuesday, Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes was not scheduled to meet with DeVos.