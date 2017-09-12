Education Secretary Besty DeVos touring Colorado schools

DENVER — U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to tour schools in Colorado and Nebraska this week.

The U. S. Department of Education said Secretary DeVos will tour the Firefly Autism House and the United States Air Force Academy on Wednesday.

DeVos’ visit is part of a multi-state tour, called the #ReThinkSchool tour, with stops in Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Indiana.

Next stop on the #ReThinkSchool tour: St. Stephens Indian School on the Wind River Reservation! pic.twitter.com/u5d8MGnITB — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) September 12, 2017

The secretary is well known for her support of school choice, which includes charter and private schools.

Her appointment was controversial with many U.S. Senators, for her lack of experience in the public school system.

As of Tuesday, Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes was not scheduled to meet with DeVos.