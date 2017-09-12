Denver Broncos fans tailgate like true pros

DENVER — On game day, Denver Broncos fans come in trucks, vans, limos and even school buses. And they bring everything from “shotskis” to ice sculptures.

Hard-core tailgaters came from far and wide to support the Broncos at the first game of the regular season at Mile High.

This group had an impressive set up on the south side of the stadium.

Ron and Terri Clark don’t even live in Colorado anymore, but they still come to every Broncos game in Denver in their converted school bus.

They weren’t the only fans with busloads of team spirit. Check out this “convertible” with its own covered patio!

And this one — with a “rooftop patio”!

We spotted lots of campers and pop-ups well-equipped for pregame feasts.

Others brought the food and the funk!

There was certainly no shortage of customized orange and blue rides — from sporty to spiffy.

Some tailgaters celebrated with all the comforts of a fancy restaurant, including floral arrangements, place settings and even a water feature.

Others showed they have serious chill.

