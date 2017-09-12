Cassini’s mission to come to fiery end Friday in Saturn’s atmosphere

The Cassini spacecraft’s two decades of incredible space exploration will come to an end Friday. The probe, which blasted off in October 1997, will plunge into Saturn’s atmosphere NASA said.

Cassini arrived in Saturn’s region of the Solar System in 2004. It began a seven-year long extension of its mission in 2010. The spacecraft has completed many moon flybys while observing seasonal changes on Saturn and Titan.

The plan for that phase of the mission was to expend all of Cassini’s propellant while exploring the ringed planet, ending with a dive into Saturn’s atmosphere.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory said the spacecraft was placed on an impact course in April that unfolded during five months of “daring dives–a series of 22 orbits that each passed between the planet and its rings. This final phase of the mission, the Grand Finale, has brought unparalleled observations of the planet and its rings from closer than ever before.”

Cassini’s mission is purposely coming to an end so it doesn’t crash into one of Saturn’s moons. This will ensure they remain pristine for future exploration.

According to mission managers, on Friday the “spacecraft will make its final approach to Saturn. But this encounter will be like no other. This time, Cassini will dive into the planet’s atmosphere, sending science data for as long as its small thrusters can keep the spacecraft’s antenna pointed at Earth. Soon after, Cassini will burn up and disintegrate like a meteor.”