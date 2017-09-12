Brighton community tired of coping with filthy water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Carlos Morales tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers ugly, brownish-orange, foul smelling water is flowing through the pipes of his home at the Creekside South Estates in Brighton, and now he’s worried about his health.

“I'm losing hair and I don't know what else is going on with my body with that water.”

His neighbor Shirley Shepherd, whos horse even snubs the water, said, “I just want to live a normal life like everybody else does. I feel like we're living in a third world country.”

Morales said they have been putting up with the filthy water for a year.

While they have received notification from their HOA acknowledging the problem and a “boil water” advisory, they fear nothing is being done to really find a solution to the problem.

Morales’ family must boil water or use bottled water to bathe, brush their teeth, do the dishes and everything else.

Mercedes Morales told the Problem Solvers she noticed hair loss after using the water. “... take a shower with this water? No!”

Shepherd said she has had to tote gallons of fresh water to her horse’s stable.

The Problem Solvers contacted the HOA and learned that they are still working to provide safe drinking water to the community.

This is clearly a complicated problem.

The Problem Solvers also contacted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and learned the system incurred numerous violations.

On July 3, 2017 CDPHE issued the “boil water” order due to bacteria.

Shepherd said she is grateful for the update. “Thank you that's exactly what we've been wanting for.”

The Problem Solvers will continue to follow the progress in the community as neighbors anxiously await the site of clean water coming from their faucets.