Aurora couple returns home after surviving category 5 Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – Dave and Sheri Bryant returned home Tuesday after a multi-day ordeal in the Virgin Islands. The couple shared pictures of a soggy windy mess with FOX31. They said they weren't sure if they would live the storm.

Irma as a Category 5 storm as she moved across St. Thomas island where the couple sought shelter in a small motel.

"We had water pouring through the light fixture in our room,” evacuee Dave Bryant said. “There was no power."

Before arriving on St. Thomas, Dave spoke to FOX31 via Skype on Saint John.

“This is one to put on the bucket list and hopefully we`ll be home watching [FOX31] on TV next week,” he said during the Skype chat.

The couple couldn't stay on St. John for long. Authorities told them to ferry elsewhere, but there was no way to truly get out of Irma's path.

“The pressure was changing in our ears,” Dave explained.

The Bryants made their own playing cards to help stay calm. They said a knife allowed them to cut holes in their ceiling to relieve water pressure and prevent a roof collapse.

"I think the knife saved our lives in that room,” Dave said.

The Bryants, stranded for days, thought it could take months to get back to Aurora. Thanks to a Delta humanitarian flight, they're now home.

"When I sat in my seat [on the plane] that's when I was like -- I am going to get to go home," Sheri said with tears in her eyes.

The couple said they're the lucky ones because so many people lost their homes on the islands.