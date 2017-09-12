85-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — An 85-year-old man with dementia was reported missing Tuesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jefferson Isom was last seen between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. at 16606 W. Ninth Ave. in Golden, the sheriff’s office said.

He is 5-foot-10 with gray hair and a beard. He has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Isom was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray plaid shirt and jeans, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call 911.