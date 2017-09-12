3 injured in early-morning fire that destroys Cripple Creek Motel

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Three people, including a police officer, were injured in an early-morning fire that destroyed a motel in Cripple Creek, city officials said Tuesday.

The fire at the Cripple Creek Motel started about 3 a.m. All three people were flown by helicopter to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The officer suffered smoke inhalation and the other two suffered significant burn injuries, city officials said. The motel at 201 Bison St. is on the eastern edge of the gambling town.

The fire was under control within 40 minutes by the Cripple Creek Fire Department and Divide Fire.

There were 25 guests at the motel who were relocated to the Gold King Mountain Inn. The Aspen Mine Center is providing clothing for those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cripple Creek Police Department, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

