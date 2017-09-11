Trump honors victims, survivors and first responders on 16th anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump observed the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in ceremonies Monday at the Pentagon, promising that the United States will “prevail” and that the memory of those lost will “never, ever die.”

“On that day, not only did the world change but we all changed,” Trump said at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

“Our eyes were opened to the depths of the evil we face but in that hour of darkness we also came together with renewed purpose. Our differences never looked so small. Our common bonds never felt so strong.”

In the 2001 attack orchestrated by al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, 19 men hijacked four fuel-loaded US commercial airplanes bound for West Coast destinations.

A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York, Washington and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Earlier Monday morning, Trump observed a moment of silence on the White House South Lawn to mark the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center. Former President Barack Obama held the same ceremonies while in office.

While honoring 9/11 victims, survivors and first responders, Trump also shared his thoughts and prayers to those in the path of Hurricane Irma and those still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters he would visit Florida “very soon.”

“When Americans are in need. Americans pull together and we are one country,” Trump said, speaking of both the catastrophic hurricanes and America after 9/11.

“Our values will endure, our people will thrive, our nation will prevail and the memory of our loved ones will never, ever die.”