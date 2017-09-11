Student brings gun to school: Denver Justice High School on lockout

DENVER — Denver Justice High School has been put on lockout after a student brought a gun on campus.

School officials found some bullets during a random locker check, according to Alex Renteria with Denver Public Schools.

Officials called Denver police and pulled the student out of class.

The student had a handgun in his possession, DPS officials confirmed.

The student handed the gun over to police and then left campus, DPS said. Now police are looking for the student.

The school is on lockout as a safety precaution and will remain on lockout until police find the student.

Officials say everyone is safe.