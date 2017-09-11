Storm survivors help save manatees stranded by Hurricane Irma

SARASOTA, Fl. — When Hurricane Irma hit southern Florida Sunday, strong winds blowing from the northeast pushed water out of shallow parts of bays and harbors along the Gulf Coast.

The shorelines drained as if the water had been sucked away, leaving two manatees stranded in what looked like a muddy field.

A man named Michael Sechler wrote on Facebook that he and his friends spotted two manatees stranded near Sarasota.

“My friends and I couldn’t move these massive animals ourselves, and we called every service we could think of, but no one answered. We gave them as much water as we could, hoping the rain and storm surge come soon enough to save them,” Sechler wrote.

The friends tried to clear mud away from one of the animal’s face and tried to fill the small area with water.

Manatees were rescued after being stranded near Sarasota as Irma sucked up water from bays along the Florida coast

The group of friends used tarps to try to move the animals back into the water.

More pics of #Irma storm survivors helping a manatee stranded when storm surge pulled water out.

Fortunately, their call for help was eventually answered by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Two deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrived and helped the citizens get the manatees to safety.

Great job today by Deputies Mizner and Hart as they helped rescue two Manatees that were stranded in receding water.