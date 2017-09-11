Slim Down for Fall

Call Hollywood Body Laser Center today to schedule your free consultation. And for the first 15 callers to mention Colorado's Best, if you buy three CoolSculpting sessions, you can get one free! Plus, Hollywood Body Laser Center will also include 10 units of Botox free!

Now is the time to call Hollywood Body Laser Center- you have nothing to lose but inches! Call (303)800-9933 or go to HollywoodBodyLaser.net. And remember to ask about their Red Carpet Assurance Program, they stand behind their experience in fat reduction. They also have financing options and body contouring procedures to fit any budget.