GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed one mile past Glenwood Springs for an unusual crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

A semi hauling pigs rolled over Monday afternoon, forcing CDOT crews to try to corral the animals.

There was no estimate for how long it would take to load the pigs into another vehicle and clean up the crash.

There are no reports of any injuries.