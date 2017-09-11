Patients frustrated, vulnerable after medical records left in Denver alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Patients said Monday they felt frustrated and vulnerable after learning their medical records were left in a Denver alley, a move the chiropractor responsible for the files called an accident.

On Saturday, someone alerted the FOX31 Problem Solvers that medical files were scattered around a dumpster in an alley near downtown Denver. FOX31 recovered 70 patients' files. The files included names, social security numbers, insurance information and reports detailing patients' medical history.

"You think it's going to be secure. And hopefully that file is going to stay with them for perpetuity and it's going to be shredded or destroyed in the proper manner, not left out in an alley for people to get at, look at, and possibly commit fraud or whatever with your social security number and valuable information," said Bill Person, a patient whose file was found in the alley.

Chiropractor Rory Lee with Eden Life Spa was in charge of the files. The files originated from Chiropractor Otsie Stowell's Blue Skies Clinic in Boulder. Lee and another chiropractor purchased Stowell's practice a decade ago and Stowell said the files became their responsibility.

"There were 800 to 1,000 patient files that they took over," said Stowell.

Lee would not do an interview with the FOX31 Problem Solvers about the files and only responded via email. He would not say how many files were thrown in the dumpster.

In an email, Lee said "the files were thrown out by accident. No one knew there were files down there and they were cleaning out the basement. We feel terrible that this happened. We are humbly sorry. And will do anything we can to rectify the problem."

One patient, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear that her information is now at risk, she said doesn't understand how staff could think the files were anything but patient files, especially given the information on pages.

"What did they think they were?" said the patient. "Patient information is the title of one page."

"It is a terrible thing. And who can we trust if we can't trust our doctors?" said the patient.

Under HIPPA, entities cannot throw medical files into a dumpster unless the information on the documents is unreadable or indecipherable. The files found in the alley were easily decipherable, making the file dump a HIPPA violation.

According to rules established by the state's Chiropractic Board, patient files must be destroyed so that the information cannot be recovered. The board suggests shredding or incinerating the documents.