What: March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction

When:

Where: Mile High Station (click for map)

In our ongoing partnership with March of Dimes, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to support this year’s Signature Chefs Auction.

As one of the region’s premier social fundraisers, the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction will be highlighting Boulder and Denver’s culinary masters brought together for an elegant evening of wining and dining. Tantalizing creations from the region’s best restaurants will be featured, along with fine wines, a lively party atmosphere, entertainment, and unique auction items. All funds will go towards March of Dimes and their ongoing mission to improve the health of moms and babies in our state and nationwide.

For more info and to buy tickets, click here.