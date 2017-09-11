Hundreds expected to honor firefighters killed on 9/11 at annual Red Rocks stair climb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Colo. -- Monday marks 16 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

On the day of remembrance, hundreds will gather at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the 9/11 stair climb. It's a way to honor the firefighters who died on that day.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. The climb begins at 9:03 a.m. and ends at noon.

The stair climb is the largest in the country. It's the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center -- nine laps around the amphitheater.

It honors the 343 firefighters who died that day.

"I can't even imagine showing up on the first engine and seeing what they saw and going up those flights of stairs," Lafayette firefighter Kenny Storwold said. "Most of them knew they wouldn’t come out.”

The climb benefits programs that support families of fallen firefighters.

Registration costs $35.