Foster family living in hotel needs temporary residence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Catherine and Felicia Kirk couldn’t wait to move their foster family into their beautiful new home, which features eight bathrooms and four baths. Unfortunately, instead of living there the 11 member family is living in two hotel rooms.

They tell the FOX31 Problem Solvers their builder found signs of the dangerous chemical formaldehyde on joists in the new home and it could take months for the issues to be resolved.

Felicia and Catherine are caring for their daughter and several foster children, including teen mothers they are helping to excel in school. Felicia Kirk says, “they need room and space and a house.”

Over the years, the couple has adopted several children who have moved on to live successful lives. Catherine helps change lives through her work with community organizations and Felicia sits on the board of a local high school.

She says it’s all about giving back, “I had a really good upbringing and it's my calling to give those who weren't as lucky a chance at a better future.”

The delay in being able to move into their home has caused them to spend more than $4,000 on hotel rooms and other expenses with no reimbursement yet from the builder.

FOX31 has reached out to the builder and is waiting for more information.

The Kirk family needs a temporary house until a permanent home is available.

If you would like to help contact the Problem Solvers at problemsolvers@kdvr.com or tips@kdvr.com.