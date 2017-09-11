Denver Broncos sign 4-year deal with kicker Brandon McManus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kicker Brandon McManus will be with the Denver Broncos for four more years, the team announced Thursday.
The announcement came just hours before the Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers for the first game of the regular season.
Back in June, McManus signed a one-year restricted free agent tender with the Broncos worth $2.8 million.
“Total guarantee in Broncos’ kicker Brandon McManus’ 3-yr extension is $8.25M. Full guarantee is $6M,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
The deal makes McManus the fourth highest paid kicker in NFL, Shefter said.
McManus was named a 2017 team captain along with Von Miller, Aqib Talib, Demaryius Thomas, and Trevor Siemian last week.