Denver Broncos sign 4-year deal with kicker Brandon McManus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kicker Brandon McManus will be with the Denver Broncos for four more years, the team announced Thursday.

We've agreed to terms with Brandon McManus on a new four-year deal. Brandon's made a lot of big kicks & is an important weapon for our team! pic.twitter.com/dgPq6QYhF0 — John Elway (@johnelway) September 11, 2017

The announcement came just hours before the Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers for the first game of the regular season.

Back in June, McManus signed a one-year restricted free agent tender with the Broncos worth $2.8 million.

“Total guarantee in Broncos’ kicker Brandon McManus’ 3-yr extension is $8.25M. Full guarantee is $6M,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The deal makes McManus the fourth highest paid kicker in NFL, Shefter said.

McManus was named a 2017 team captain along with Von Miller, Aqib Talib, Demaryius Thomas, and Trevor Siemian last week.