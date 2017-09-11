Dead, decapitated rabbits being dropped on Aurora doorsteps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A sickening surprise has some Aurora residents concerned.

Close to a dozen homeowners in the Greenfield subdivision have found decapitated, dead rabbits on their doorsteps in recent days.

"It's definitely a bit creepy. It's right in front of the door," said Andrew Scharlott, one of the homeowners who made the disturbing find.

Residents aren't sure who or what is leaving the mutilated animal carcasses. They hope it's an animal.

"I hope it's an animal because I don't want to think someone would be doing this as a prank. If it is someone trying to send a message or something, I hope that person gets help, said Mike McCuen, one of the residents.

"There can't be that many cats running around to that many houses," added Carrie Murphy, another affected homeowners.

Most of the homeowners didn't realize it was happening to their neighbors until FOX31 started investigating Monday afternoon, although several people throughout the subdivision did report similar encounters on the social media site Nextdoor.

They say they will now be vigilant, hoping to catch "who" or "what" is behind it.

"It does seem like a bizarre coincidence. At this point I feel it was intentionally placed rather than just randomly placed by some animal," said homeowner Crystal Scharlott.

If you see suspicious activity in the neighborhood contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.