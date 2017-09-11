Daybreak Delights: Orange creamsicle cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange Creamsicle Cake

What you Need

1/2 cup (1 Stick) Unsalted Butter

1 2/3 cups Granulated Sugar

2 3/4 cups All Purpose Flour

1/4 teaspoon Course Salt

1 1/4 cup Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

1 teaspoon Orange Liquor

2 tsp Baking Powder

4 Large Eggs

What to Do

In a bowl of an electric mixer Cream butter and Sugar together. Beat in Eggs and baking Powder. Sift flour and salt together, and add to butter mixture alternately with Orange Juice, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Add Orange Liquor. Bake at 350 in prepared pans for 20-30 minutes, Testing with a toothpick before removing from oven. allow to cool for 5 minutes and turn out cake while cake is still warm. Allow to cool completely before icing.

Orange Creamsicle Frosting

What you Need

2 Sticks unsalted Butter

1 package cream cheese room temp

4 Cups Powdered Sugar

1 teaspoon Orange Liquor

pinch of salt

zest of 1 orange

What to Do

In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine all ingredients and mix until all incorporated. Increase the speed of the mixer and whip until lighter in texture. (About 3 minutes)

Enjoy!

Candied Orange Rings

What you Need

Fresh Oranges sliced as thin as possible by hand

6 cups granulated Sugar

3 Cups Water

What to Do

Combine sugar and Water in a pot or large pan, bring to a boil. Add orange slices and simmer sliced oranges until tender on the rind and the oranges are glossy, about 1 hour.

Carefully remove orange slices and place on a cooling rack lined baking sheet, and allow to cool and set, 4-5 hours.