Broomfield student sings national anthem at Broncos season opener

DENVER — Broomfield High School senior Kayla Hruby gave a stunning performance of the national anthem before the Denver Broncos season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night.

Hruby performed in front national TV audience on ESPN’s Monday Night Football and a sold out Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

On Facebook, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with comments like “She was amazing!!!” and “She has a beautiful voice.”

Hruby swims for Broomfield and also performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a Broncos preseason game, and at the Pepsi Center for the state championship wrestling finals earlier this year.