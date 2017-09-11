Broncos hold on to beat Chargers, 24-21, in season opener at Mile High

DENVER — The Broncos opened the 2017 season with a nail-biter victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mile High Stadium on Monday night.

The Broncos dominated the first three quarters of the game and built up a 17 point lead. But the Chargers came back in the fourth quarter and it all came down to a blocked field goal attempt.

The Broncos won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff, but after the first drive stalled and Trevor Siemian had a scary pick-six dropped by the Chargers – the Broncos were able to strike first.

C.J. Anderson put the Broncos in Chargers territory and Siemian threw to Jeff Heuerman for a 20 yard pass. After a slightly overthrown pass to Emmanuel Sanders, Siemian connected with Bennie Fowler for the first touchdown of the season giving the Broncos a 7-0 lead.

The Chargers tied it up on the next drive as Philip Rivers threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Melvin Gordon to start the second quarter.

Later in the second quarter, rookie Isaiah McKenzie gave the Broncos great field position with a 31 yard punt return. Siemian threw two big passes to A.J. Derby during the drive – the latter of which put the Broncos at the one yard line.

After Anderson got stopped at the goal line on the first attempt, Siemian ran it in for the first rushing touchdown of his career to put the Broncos up 14-7.

.@TrevorSiemian's got moves! The QB took back the lead on the first rushing TD of his career.#LACvsDEN pic.twitter.com/htQ1e5Oize — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 12, 2017

The Broncos dominance continued in the third quarter. Siemian found Demaryius Thomas to help the move down the field and set up first and goal. After an Anderson touchdown was called back, Siemian connected with Fowler again for the touchdown.

Emmanuel Sanders and Jamaal Charles made big plays on the next drive of the game for the Broncos offense. Charles brought the Broncos to the one yard line for first and goal.

But the Chargers defense were able to hold the Broncos to a 20 yard field goal from Brandon McManus ending the third quarter 24-7.

As the game entered the fourth quarter, the Broncos defense forced a turnover on downs. Todd Davis made a huge stop on Gordon on a Chargers 4th and 1 to give the Broncos possession at midfield.

Things quickly turned bad for the Broncos though. Siemian attempted to throw to Fowler and it bounced off a foot causing an interception.

That set up a Chargers touchdown from Keenan Allen cutting the Broncos lead to 24-14. Allen was flagged on the play for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting.

It was a 15 yard penalty giving the Broncos better field position. But it didn’t matter. Charles dropped the ball after being stopped on a eight-yard gain and the Chargers recovered.

It set up a touchdown from Rivers to Travis Benjamin to put the Chargers with three – 24-21.

The Broncos offense attempted to turn things around with a 44 yard reception from Virgil Green. But the Chargers defense stuck it to them again with back-to-back sacks on Siemian.

It backed the Broncos up and McManus missed a 50 yard field goal attempt.

It all came down to a 44 yard field goal. The rookie kicker made it, but a timeout was called by the Broncos. On the second attempt, Shelby Harris blocked it and the Broncos victory.