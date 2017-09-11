Bear killed after attacking goats in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A large bear that attacked goats in Boulder was killed Friday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, the agency confirmed Monday.

The bear attacked goats at a property near Broadway and Iris Avenue before dawn on Friday, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

The property owners reportedly scared it off, but it came back and wouldn’t leave the area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill told the Camera the bear was an adult male, about 5 to 7 years old, that weighed more than 200 pounds.

The bear had not been tagged or relocated in the past, but Churchill said the bear’s depredatory behavior was alarming.

“That’s a bear that is feeding on livestock,” Churchill told the Camera. “Due to that fact, and that this bear was very habituated to humans, we decided that we needed to put this bear down.”

Additionally, Churchill explained to the Camera that depredating bears are hard to relocate because nobody wants a bear that attacks livestock brought into their area.

The is the first time a bear has been put down in Boulder in nearly two years, according to the Camera.

Just last month, a mother bear and her two cubs were euthanized because of continued aggression toward two hikers near Golden.