A Precious Child: Helping Kids in Need

A Precious Child provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. A Precious Child envisions a future where every child grows up to be a secure, self-reliant, contributing member of their community. .
A Precious Child’s Heroes Luncheon brings together business leaders, community members, and elected officials as they honor individuals currently making a difference in the lives of children in need, and will inspire others to learn more about A Precious Child and the vital work they do. The luncheons include an inspirational program and there is no cost to attend. All members of the community are welcome.
DATE:Thursday, October 19, 2017
TIME:11:30 am - 1:00 pm
or
DATE: Tuesday, October 31, 2017
TIME:11:30 am - 1:00 pm