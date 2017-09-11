Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.

A Precious Child: Helping Kids in Need

A Precious Child provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. A Precious Child envisions a future where every child grows up to be a secure, self-reliant, contributing member of their community. .

A Precious Child’s Heroes Luncheon brings together business leaders, community members, and elected officials as they honor individuals currently making a difference in the lives of children in need, and will inspire others to learn more about A Precious Child and the vital work they do. The luncheons include an inspirational program and there is no cost to attend. All members of the community are welcome.

DATE:Thursday, October 19, 2017
TIME:11:30 am - 1:00 pm
LOCATION:Westin Downtown1672 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80202
or
DATE: Tuesday, October 31, 2017
TIME:11:30 am - 1:00 pm
LOCATION:Omni Interlocken Hotel500 Interlocken Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021