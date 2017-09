× 4-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Police are in Adams County are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a four-year-old.

Police say the child was pronounced dead at the scene near 156th Avenue and Lipan Street, near Interstate 25 and E-470.

Police say a white SUV was seen leaving the scene after the crash.

No other details have been released.