3 killed in suspected DUI 7-vehicle crash in Arvada identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- The three people who were killed in a seven-vehicle crash in Arvada on Sunday night were identified Monday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Lori Hicks, 59, Judith Peterson, 73, and Alan Peterson, 79, were killed in the crash that is suspected to have been caused by a drunk driver, the Arvada Police Department said.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. near West 61st Avenue and Ward Road, police said.

Witnesses said a man driving a Cadillac and another vehicle started a chain-reaction accident that included a three-wheel motorcycle that was being driven by Alan Peterson with his wife, Judith, as a passenger.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Cadillac appeared to be drunk.