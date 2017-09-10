× Semi, car and bike involved in crash on Broadway near Park Ave.

DENVER — A semi truck, a vehicle and a bicycle were involved in a crash on Broadway Sunday afternoon.

The semi ended up on its side, between Park Avenue West and Arapahoe.

The Denver Police Department said another vehicle and a bicycle were also involved.

The bike rider and one person from the other vehicle were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police were still investigating what caused the crash Sunday evening.