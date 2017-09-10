Reporter: Hurricane Irma feels ‘like a power-washer’ in the face

Irma hit South Florida on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. “If you own a power washer … imagine taking it in the face,” said CNN’s Bill Weir of the torrential rain in Key Largo, some 70 miles south of Miami. WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Irma satellite and radar

CNN’s Derek Van Dam, reporting from Miami Beach, said the roaring winds felt like a jet engine.

“It just stings every time one of these gusts come through,” Van Dam said.

“Anyone who didn’t heed the evacuation orders here in Miami Beach, it’s time to bunker down,” Van Dam said. “It is time to take this storm seriously. Do not come back to the evacuation zones. It has just begun, and it’s going to get worse.”