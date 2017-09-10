Photos: Hurricane Irma hits south Florida

Hurricane Irma bludgeoned Key West and southwest Florida on Sunday morning, snapping trees like matchsticks and knocking out power to more than 1 million people.

“The threat of catastrophic storm surge flooding is highest along the southwest coast of Florida, where 10 to 15 feet of inundation above ground level is expected,” the hurricane center said. “This is a life-threatening situation.”

In additions to southwest Florida and Key West, the storm will be devastating for central Florida, Tampa, Fort Myers and Naples, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.