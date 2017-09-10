🌀 Track Hurricane Irma: Interactive Map

Miami-Dade Police Department: Sorry, we’re closed

Posted 11:43 am, September 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:39PM, September 10, 2017

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Water flows out of the Miami River to flood a walkway as Hurricane Irma passes through on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moves up the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. — Due to the danger of Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade officers are not able to respond to emergency calls, the Miami-Dade Police Department stated Sunday.

“Our officers are now sheltered for their safety,” the police department tweeted.

“Stay indoors, DO NOT venture out!” officials warned.

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Irma satellite and radar

Irma was expected to rotate into the Miami metro area with gusts of up to 100 mph, according to the National Weather Service, and officials warned the storm surge could cause severe flooding.

