Miami-Dade Police Department: Sorry, we’re closed

MIAMI, Fla. — Due to the danger of Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade officers are not able to respond to emergency calls, the Miami-Dade Police Department stated Sunday.

“Our officers are now sheltered for their safety,” the police department tweeted.

“Stay indoors, DO NOT venture out!” officials warned.

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Irma satellite and radar

Irma was expected to rotate into the Miami metro area with gusts of up to 100 mph, according to the National Weather Service, and officials warned the storm surge could cause severe flooding.