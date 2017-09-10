Grand slam, 3 home runs help Rockies sweep Dodgers in LA

LOS ANGELES – The Rockies completed a four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium for the first time since their inaugural season in 1993.

A grand slam from Mark Reynolds and home runs from Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story helped the Rockies beat the Dodgers 8-1, completing the sweep. Tyler Chatwood also pitched five scoreless innings.

Step 1: Load the bases for Mark

Step 2: Wait for Mark to get up to bat

Step 3: Enjoy #BeLikeMark pic.twitter.com/rlKDChF7z7 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 10, 2017

This was the Rockies sixth win in their past seven games. Meanwhile the NL West-leading Dodgers have now lost their 10th straight game – losing 15 of their past 16 games.

The Dodgers still have the best record in NL (92-51).

This is our first four-game sweep at Dodger Stadium since Aug. 9-12, 1993, our inaugural season. pic.twitter.com/0r56tcehIg — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 11, 2017

“This is a team that has over 90 wins,” Rockies manager Bud Black said, according to MLB.com. “They’re a good team. To come in here, our guys should be very proud of that — how they played and handled this at this time of year.”

“We’re not surprised we won this series,” Arenado said after the game, according to the Denver Post. “I think it’s a surprise to everyone else. We believe this is the type of baseball we could be playing. For a while, we weren’t. But we expected to win this series.”

The Rockies remain three games ahead of St. Louis and Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card spot.

Next, the Rockies head to Phoenix to face the Diamondbacks.